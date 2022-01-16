Esha Gupta Breaks the Internet With Topless Photoshoot, Fans Leave Heart Emojis for Actress

Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta raised the temperature on Instagram with her latest photoshoot, for which she went topless. In the photo, she can be seen lying down on her bed with her back to the camera and flaunting her gorgeous curves. Her hair is left often and the sunlight falling on her gives an aesthetic touch to the photo. She tagged Manuel Campos Guallar in the photo. For the uninitiated, Guallar is the actor’s partner and also the business partner of Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. The actress had met Rafael in December last year.

Captioning it, she wrote, “The Photograph."

Esha recently tested positive for coronavirus. A couple of days back, she shared a glimpse of her ongoing quarantine in her Instagram post. The 36-year-old actress was seen lazing around on her couch as her partner Manuel photographed her. Esha was seen in a white cotton shirt as she posed on the sofa.

Earlier, in October last year, Esha was slut-shamed for putting up pictures of herself while sunbathing on a balcony. They featured her topless, with her back facing the camera.

Back then, she had reacted to trolls. She said, “It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about rape is problematic."

She said that she has matured to the level where she doesn’t react to trolls anymore. “I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do," she said.

