Esha Gupta Brings The House Down With This All-Black Look, Fans Call Her 'Desi Kylie Jenner'

Esha Gupta is an absolute fashionista. Her social media timeline is truly a one-stop solution if you are looking to recreate a bold look. Continuing the trajectory of impressing fans, the actress, on Wednesday, shared yet another raunchy click on her Instagram account. Flaunting her cleavage, Esha can be seen dishing out the power fashion statement, in a long blazer atop gleaming sheer pants.

She let her subtle neckpiece be the highlight of her entire look. The first picture shows Esha posing to the camera while sitting on her couch. The actress kept her hair loose. Channelling her inner boss lady, Esha in the second picture can be seen posing while standing.

While sharing a couple of pictures, Esha dropped an ice-cube emoticon in her caption. The actress looked so glamorous in her latest pictures that many users compared her to “Kylie Jenner.” Several others pointed at her impeccable “confidence”. And many claimed that she “slayed” the look. One user commented, “Confidence EG,” and ended with a black heart emoticon. Another wrote, “Another day, another slay Esha.” A third user called Esha “Desi Kylie Jenner.” One more added, “Pehli nazar me laga Kylie Jenner hai. Then I swipe and I realize it's Esha Gupta.”

The actress rarely leaves an opportunity to leave her fans in awe with her envious physique. A few days back Esha dropped a couple of snippets of her flaunting her cleavage and midriff in an all-black co-ord set. The ensemble featured a blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching low-waist dhoti-style skirt. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote in the caption, “Stardust night.” Her ravishing post was acknowledged by actress Anushka Ranjan and Karishma Tanna, who dropped a handful of fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was last seen in Prakash Jha’s crime drama series Aashram. Next, the actress will be seen in Deepak Tijori’s adventure thriller Tipppsy, wherein she will be seen with Raai Laxmi. Esha also has Karthik’s actioner File No 323, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Suniel Shetty and Anurag Kashyap.

