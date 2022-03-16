Esha Gupta Flaunts a Glowing Tan in Throwback Post, Check Out Actress’ Sensuous Pic

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is an avid social media user. The Jannat 2 actress often raises the heat on social media with her steaming pictures. The actress posted a sexy photo wearing a red bralette top and white undies, putting her toned body on display, on Wednesday. The hot picture received more than 94k likes within no time and her fans started to comment how hot she looked in it.

The Jannat 2 actress captioned the post as, “#wednesday with #throwback." The photo sees the actress flaunting her gorgeous curves. Her hair was left often and the sunlight falling on her gave an aesthetic touch to the photo. Scores of fans flooded the comments section as they liked the actress’ picture. While one fan wrote, ‘Awesome’, another said, “Tan sun kissed." Others dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

The Raaz 3 actress often shares gorgeous pictures with her fans. Earlier last month, the actress had posted a photo wearing a black leather jacket and a matching bralette, showing ample cleavage.

Esha had also recently tested positive for coronavirus. She had shared a glimpse of her quarantine through an Instagram post. The actress was seen lazing around on her couch as her partner photographed her. Esha was seen in a white cotton shirt, which was unbuttoned, as she posed on the sofa. She looked amazingly hot and sultry in the photos with her fans ensuring that the pictures went viral.

Fans of the actor complimented her with red heart emoticons in the comments section. One of the comments by a fan read, “Tremendously gorgeous."

The actor also wrote on Instagram stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine." The Instagram Stories also mentioned, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask Up. I love you all."

Speaking about Esha Gupta’s workfront, the actress will soon be seen in the film Desi Magic. It is being said that after this he can also be seen in the third film of the superhit franchise Hera Pheri. Esha was seen in the films Jannat 2, Rustom, Commando 2 and Baadshaho. Apart from this, Esha Gupta was a part of the TV series Naqab. Mallika Sherawat was also seen with him in this. Isha was playing the role of a policeman in this series.

