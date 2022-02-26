Esha Gupta Goes Bold And Beautiful, Looks Sensuous In Unbuttoned Jacket | See Pics

Esha Gupta continues to raise temperatures on social media, with her sensuous pictures ruling the hearts of her fans. The actress posted a photo wearing a black leather jacket and a matching bralette, showing ample cleavage on Saturday. The sexy picture received more than a lakh likes within no time and her fans started to comment how hot she looked in it.

The Jannat 2 actress had recently posted a series of topless photos on Instagram and her fans went crazy. In one photo, she was lying on her bed with her back to the camera and flaunting her gorgeous curves. Her hair was left often and the sunlight falling on her gave an aesthetic touch to the photo. She tagged Manuel Campos Guallar in the photo. For the uninitiated, Guallar, a businessman, is the actor’s partner.

Before that, Esha had posted photos from her vacation, in which she can be seen standing topless in a balcony wearing just a blue jeans. The photos had gone viral on social media. The 36-year-old actress was even slut-shamed by trolls for putting up the sunbathing pictures.

Esha had also recently tested positive for coronavirus. She had shared a glimpse of her quarantine through an Instagram post. The actress was seen lazing around on her couch as her partner photographed her. Esha was seen in a white cotton shirt, which was unbuttoned, as she posed on the sofa. She looked amazingly hot and sultry in the photos with her fans ensuring that the pictures went viral.

Fans of the actor complimented her with red heart emoticons in the comments section. One of the comments by a fan read, “Tremendously gorgeous."

The actor also wrote on Instagram stories, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine." The Instagram Stories also mentioned, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask Up. I love you all."

