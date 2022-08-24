Esha Gupta Goes Bold as She Posts Thirst Trap Pictures on Social Media - Dare Not To Miss!

Esha Gupta’s Instagram feeds are a pleasure for her fans and followers. The Aashram actress frequently posts the sexiest photographs and videos of herself on social media, leaving everyone speechless. Maintaining the trajectory, Esha took to her social media handle and dropped a couple of sultry pictures from her latest photoshoot, and these will surely make you go weak in the knees.

The first picture is zoomed in on Esha’s low-cut cleavage-baring top. As we scroll further we see the Raaz 3 actress striking a sensuous pose for the photoshoot. Donning a designer top, embellished with stones, the actress oozed oomph in her latest Instagram pictures. The shoot seems to be of a jewellery brand as the actress is seen flaunting her embellished bracelet and matching earrings.

Check out Esha Gupta’s pictures below:

Soon after the pics were shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of Esha’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress.

While one fan wrote, “Wow," others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Esha takes social media by storm, each time she shares her stunning pictures. Esha is one of the very few actresses who can deck up in ethnic as well as casual or formal attires with equal sass and style. On Sunday, the Jannat 2 took to Instagram to share a reel of herself decked up as a modern-day bride, leaving her fans stunned.

The clip is from a photoshoot done for a wedding magazine. In the pictures, Esha can be seen looking surreal as ever in a lavender lehenga as she posed as a stunning bride and dropped major cues of bridal fashion for all the upcoming brides to refer to. In the clip, we see the actress twirling in the gorgeous lehenga and taking her fans breath away while she striked different poses for the lens.

Esha played muse to fashion designer House of Surya and picked the lavender lehenga from the shelves of the designer house. The actress exuded elegance and grace in the ethnic ensemble.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in MX Player’s Aashram Season 3 which also starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

