Esha Gupta Flaunts Perfectly Toned Figure in Sexy Black Cutout Dress: ‘Dark And Desirable’

Esha Gupta is making heads turn and how! The Raaz 3 actress took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of a couple of steamy pictures and we are all for it. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in a sexy cutout black dress as she flaunts her perfectly toned body.

In the first picture featured in the post, Esha is seen flaunting her back in the sexy black dress. The actress wore a matte lip shaded and kohl-rimmed eyes, with her shiny locks curled in waves, Esha leaves us spellbound. As we scroll further, we see Esha flaunting her toned waist in the extremely low cut dress. She looks magnetic in the all black avatar. The next photo sees Esha striking stunning pose while she seated on a table. The Rustom actress sported a pair of pointy high heels, that perfectly complimented her steamy avatar. The last pic is a trophy that the actress has won as “Most Desirable Women of TheYear."

Taking to the captions, Esha wrote, “Dark and Desirable."

Check the pictures here:

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.

While one fan wrote, “Fabulous," another comment reads, “Hot🔥🔥." Many flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta never fails to amuse her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She has an active presence on social media. On Thursday, Esha also jumped on the bandwagon and took her Instagram handle to share a reel on the trending track, All That Glitters by Earl.

The montage video has small snippets of Esha where she enters a lift or sways her hair as she walks toward the camera. The Raaz 3 actress looks sensual in every clip that she added to her reel. In a few of her snippets, her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar can also be spotted walking behind her. She captioned the post, “Opacarophile."

The actress, a couple of days ago, shared a dreamy picture, in which she can be seen lying on a beach chair and sunbathing. She looked stunning as she flaunted her toned body.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Deol in MX Player Original’s Aashram Season 3. She made her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also worked in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho.

