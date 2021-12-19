Esha Gupta Has Her Fan-Girl Moment as She Meets Rafael Nadal, See Pic

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who is currently in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, had a fangirl moment as she met the Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, on Sunday. Sharing the picture on Instagram, which also featured Nadal’s business partner Manuel Campos Guallar, the actress wrote, “Thank you dear @rafaelnadal and family for hosting me in Abu Dhabi. It was such a pleasure watching you. This picture is most special to my dad♥️ #fanmoment 🐐"

Last week, the actress’ pictures from a Formula 1 racing event rose the temperature on the internet. Wearing a pantsuit, the actor had gone to see Formula 1 racing at Yas Marina Circuit near Abu Dhabi. Though many Instagram users showered their love on her, few trolled her for her bold look.

Esha, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 5.9 million followers on Instagram, shared her pictures from Abu Dhabi. In the pictures, she is seen in a brown pantsuit. She went braless under it. She completed her look with a necklace, a couple of rings and a Croco sling bag.

The pictures posted by Esha have garnered nearly 3 lakh likes and many fans are dropping heart and fire emoticons in the comments section to appreciate her fashion sense.

Earlier, in October this year, Esha was slut-shamed for putting up pictures of herself while sunbathing on a balcony. They featured her topless, with her back facing the camera. Back then, she had reacted to trolls. She said, “It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about rape is problematic."

