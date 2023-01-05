Home » News » Movies » Esha Gupta Holds Hands With BF Manuel Guallar As They Enjoy Winter Season In Delhi; Watch Video

Esha Gupta holds hands with her boyfriend Manuel Guallar as they take a romantic walk in Delhi. Netizens are in love with the vibe of her new video.

January 05, 2023

Delhi, India

Esha Gupta kickstarted her New Year on a romantic note with her beau Manuel Campos Guallar in Delhi. On Wednesday, January 4, the actress gave fans a glimpse of her time in Delhi on her Instagram handle. In the video, the duo is seen walking hand-in-hand at the famous Lodhi Garden. They can be seen enjoying while strolling around. One can also notice the picturesque background in the video. While sharing the post, the actress added the song “Tu Hi Mera" in the post.

In the clip, Esha Gupta is seen sporting a brown turtle neck sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. She completed her look with a sling bag and a pair of sneakers. Esha tied her hair in a high ponytail hairdo. Manuel, on the other hand, wore a grey t-shirt, and black denim and paired it with a tan coloured jacket and a pair of sneakers. The actress simply wrote “Delhi” (in Hindi) in the caption.

Minutes later, friends and fans rushed to the comment section to drop sweet compliments. One of the users wrote, “Twinning and all. Fav couple" Another user wrote, “This place looks magical." Several other users commented with heart emoticons.

Esha made her relationship with Manuel, a businessman from Spain, official in April 2020. She shared a picture with him and wrote a Spanish caption, that read “te amo mucho mi amor," which translates to “I love you so much, my love."

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the web series also features Adhyayan Suman, Anupria Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Darshan Kumaar, and Tridha Choudhury.

