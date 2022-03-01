Esha Gupta Opens Up About How She Handles Trolls, Her Upcoming Projects And More

These days, actress Esha Gupta is chilling in Spain with her boyfriend. She recently recovered from COVID-19 and taking her time off work to heal before she starts shooting for her upcoming projects again. Meanwhile, she had an interview with ETimes where she opened up about her relationship, work-life, and how she handles trolls.

Esha Gupta has been in the industry for a while, and her experience with the trolls hasn’t been good. In the interview, she has talked about how she dealt with trolls and people in the media writing about her. Esha Gupta stays in the headlines for her controversies. She is one of the boldest actresses in B-town that can be seen on her Instagram. Esha shares quite aesthetic semi-naked pictures of herself. While netizens and her fans adore them, a section of the users doesn’t find them appealing. She gets trolled online many times for her pictures and her posts are filled with mean and offensive comments. Esha often responds to the trolls with savage answers.

In the interview, the Jannat 2 actress shares that initially, she was quite bothered by how people made negative comments on social media. Not only this but a few publications also wrote things about her that were not true. She recalled a recent incident when a journalist wrote unpleasant things about her, and she made him apologize for it and change what he has written. But Esha said that internet trolls are different, they do not have an identity, you will only see a username with few followers no post, and you can not do anything about it." It takes years to understand and realize that these things do not matter," she added. Esha also shared her experience of using Twitter and how she left the platform to avoid negativity.

Esha Gupta will be shooting for her upcoming project in Mumbai in March. It is a comedy project, the director is Sameer Karnik, and the cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty. She will also be seen in ‘The invisible women&’ with Suniel Shetty.

Esha also talked about her love life and how she meet her boyfriend in Rome back in 2019.

