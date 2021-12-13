Esha Gupta Raises Temperature At F1 Circuit in UAE As She Goes Braless in Brown Pantsuit

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta remains in the headlines for her bold avatar more than her films. Quite often, her glamorous pictures dominate social media. Now, her pictures from a recent Formula 1 racing event have become a topic of discussion on Instagram. Wearing a pantsuit, the actor had gone to see Formula 1 racing at Yas Marina Circuit near UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi. Though many Instagram users showered their love on her, few trolled her for her bold look.

Esha, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 5.9 million followers on Instagram, shared her pictures from Abu Dhabi. In the pictures, she is seen in a brown pantsuit. She went braless under it. She completed her look with a necklace, a couple of rings and a Croco sling bag.

Advertisement

See pictures here:

Esha became the target of trolls as many pointed out that “she is not wearing a bra beneath her coat." Many also compared her to singer-actor Rihana. Many also mocked her for being out of work for the past few months.

The pictures posted by Esha have garnered nearly 3 lakh likes and many fans are dropping heart and fire emoticons in the comments section to appreciate her fashion sense.

Earlier, in October this year, Esha was slut-shamed for putting up pictures of herself while sunbathing on a balcony. They featured her topless, with her back facing the camera.

Advertisement

Back then, she had reacted to trolls. She said, “It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about rape is problematic."

She said that she has matured to the level where she doesn’t react to trolls anymore. “I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.