Esha Gupta Reveals She Walked Off Set After Director Abused Her: 'Told Him Same Thing Back'

Actress Esha Gupta always manages to wow her fans with stunning pictures and videos on social media. Esha has been acting since 2012 has been a part of many popular films. However, the actress has had a few unpleasant experiences on set. Esha recently opened up about an incident where a director on a film that she was working on accused her of being late with no fault of hers. Esha said that after being disrespected twice, she stormed off the set.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Esha recounted, “He just said something in Hindi and I looked at him, and he is like, ‘You are late.’ I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm. I am like, ‘But I wasn’t late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it’s not my fault.’ And he abused me again. That’s it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it’s very Delhi lingo also. But the second time he said it, I told him the same thing back, what he said to me."

Advertisement

She added that told the director to not talk to her or disrespect her. She took the rollers off her hair, and left in her car in the same outfit she was wearing. She said she got calls from the executive producer and producers, who wanted to apologise to her. After stating that she only wanted an apology from the director, he apologised two days later. Post this, Esha returned to the set.

Meanwhile, Esha is best known for her work in Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2. Esha was last seen in thriller web series Nakaab and film, One Day: Justice Delivered. Next, the 35-year-old has two films — Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3 lined up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.