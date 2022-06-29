Esha Gupta Sets Internet On Fire in White Bodycon Dress; Check Out Her Steamy Pics

Esha Gupta is turning up the heat and how! The Aashram 3 actress is a gorgeous diva who has a huge fan following on social media. The Raaz 3 actress often impresses her fans with her stunning social media posts. On Wednesday, the actress set the temperature soaring by dressing up in a sexy white bodycon dress, and her fans are all for it.

In the pictures posted on Esha’s official Instagram handle, the actress looks hot as she flaunts her perfectly toned figure in the white bodycon dress. The actress looks beautiful in the white attire that displays her sexy curves. The Jannat 2 actor wore a white figure-hugging dress from Elisabetta Franchi. It’s a red carpet dress that has chain charms. Esha Gupta‘s white dress is enriched with a precious gold chain that follows the halter neck, becomes straps, and ends with a maxi charm in the shape of a logoed padlock that falls in the middle of the back.

Advertisement

As we scroll further, we see her yet another steamy picture as she flaunts her curvy back while lying on a bed. The actress is seen facing off the camera.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Serendipity."

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments like, “Fabulous ❤️❤️❤️❤️," and “hot."

On Tuesday, Esha Gupta dropped a hot video in the same ensemble.

Check here:

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta never fails to amuse her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She has an active presence on social media. Earlier this week, Esha posted a couple of pictures in sexy bikini pictures from her holiday in Miami.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Deol in MX Player Original’s Aashram Season 3. She made her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also worked in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.