Esha Gupta Soaks in The Sun in Spain, Flaunts Washboard Abs; See Pics

Esha Gupta is one of the most extraordinary fashionistas in the industry. Her Instagram is replete with pictures of her stunning outfit choices and envious-worthy curves. Her recent sultry photo update from Spain has raised the temperatures as she oozes sexiness and sizzles in her attire. Esha gave a bold twist to her normal green co-ord set by adding a bralette with a plunging neckline.

Earlier, Esha Gupta posted a few pictures from Formentera, Spain. Dressed in Dhruv Kapoor’s co-ord set with huge flower detailings, the actress sported a cleavage-baring plunging neckline bralette inside and chose to keep her collared shirt open. She accessorised herself with pearl earrings and a precious stone-embedded ring. She sported a bun with a center parting and opted for minimal makeup with a little bit of blush and shimmering eyeshadow. She captioned the post - “Island girl".

Advertisement

Fans and friends took to the comment section to shower praises on the actress. Apart from the heart and fire emojis, there were comments like - “Crazy ”, “You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. Big fan always ” (sic), “Your beauty can't be exposed by a sentence. You are so cute and beautiful”.

Check out the post here-

In her previous post, Esha Gupta was compared to Kylie Jenner. Esha looked like a vision in a white bodycon dress that accentuated her perfect curves. The actress drama to the outing with sleek ponytail and bold makeup. She wore a choker neckpiece which highlighted her collarbones and added sensuality to her looks. Fans compared her looks to that of the American model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner who is known to wear a bodycon dress and sleek ponytails.

Also read: Esha Gupta Sends Internet Into A Tizzy With Cleavage-baring Photos From Spain, See The Diva’s Sexy Pictures

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered with actor Anupam Kher. The actress will star in the comedy-drama movie, Phir Hera Pheri 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here