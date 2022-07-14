Esha Gupta Sweats It Out in the Gym, Says She is Getting 'Stronger Everyday', Watch

Actress Esha Gupta is an avid social media user who loves to keep her fans updated with her posts. Apart from her sizzling photos which set fashion goals, the actress also shares posts of her sweating it out in the gym. On Thursday, Esha took to Instagram to share a video of her working out with her trainer. In the video, the Raaz 3 actress can be seen donning a white crop top which she paired with black shorts.

She performs twists and also lifts dumbles in the video. Sharing it, the actress wrote, “Stronger everyday 💪🏾"

Her fans took to the comment section to hype her up. Netizens commented on how pretty she looked and also left a lot of heart emojis for her. One comment read, “Mam app Motivation ho Mera mam" while another comment read, “Always pretty."

Esha Gupta never fails to amuse her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She has an active presence on social media. A couple of days ago, the actress set the temperature soaring by dressing up in a sexy white bodycon dress.

In the pictures posted on Esha’s official Instagram handle, the actress looks hot as she flaunts her perfectly toned figure in the white bodycon dress. The actress looks beautiful in the white attire that displays her sexy curves. The Jannat 2 actor wore a white figure-hugging dress from Elisabetta Franchi. It’s a red carpet dress that has chain charms. Esha Gupta‘s white dress is enriched with a precious gold chain that follows the halter neck, becomes straps, and ends with a maxi charm in the shape of a logoed padlock that falls in the middle of the back.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Deol in MX Player Original’s Aashram Season 3. She made her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also worked in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho.

