Before attaining fame, several popular Mollywood actresses made their debut as child artists in the film industry, winning hearts from a young age itself. These talented kids have made us laugh, and cry when young and are still pursuing a similar trend with much more grace and maturity. Here is a list of actresses who started out their careers as child artists and have received fame now.

Esther Anil

Esther Anil stepped into the Malayalam film industry with the 2010 movie Nallavan. She achieved popularity by essaying the role of Malayalam star Mohanlal’s daughter in the film Drishyam. She then performed the same character in the movie’s remakes. The young lady co-starred with Kamal Hassan in the Tamil version of Drishyam. She was last seen in Drishyam 2.

Advertisement

Anikha Surendran

With Katha Thudarunnu, Anikha made her Malayalam film debut. She portrayed Laya, a character embodying Vidyalakshmi’s daughter. Later, she appeared in numerous Malayalam films, with her sixth Malayalam movie earning her a state award. Anikha is currently geared up for the release of director Pragesh P. Sukumaran’s Lovefully Yours Veda.

Anaswara Rajan

20-year-old Anaswara Rajan stepped into the world of glam and glitz with the 2017 family drama Udaharanam Sujatha as the endearing young actress who played Manju Warrier’s daughter. She then delivered some outstanding performances in blockbuster films like Super Sharanya and Thanneermathan Dinangal. Anaswara’s Tamil debut in Raangi alongside Trisha Krishnan was well-appreciated by many.

Gopika Ramesh

Before entering the film industry, actress Gopika Ramesh was featured in short films. She gained prominence with her stint in her debut Malayalam-language comedy-drama Thanneer Mathan Dinangal in 2019. Post the success of the film, she was roped in to play crucial roles in Suzhal - The Vortex and Four.

Read all the Latest Movies News here