Estranged Couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Come Together for Son Azad's Birthday

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son Azad celebrated his ninth birthday on December 1. The parents came together to make his day special. Author Shobhaa De shared snippets from the intimate gathering on social media. Aamir sported a casual look, while Kiran surprised us in her blue hairdo. Junaid, Aamir’s son with Renna Dutta, was also part of the family album.

On Instagram, Shobhaa De posted pictures and videos from the birthday festivities and captioned, “A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana."

Aamir and Kiran separated this year after 15 years of marriage. They released a public statement for their fans and well-wishers mentioning they will continue to co-parent Azad.

Aamir and Kiran are setting an example for separated couples as they continue to remain on good terms and collaborate professionally, even after splitting. Not long ago, they were seen attending Azad’s football match. In pictures, shared on social media, the family could be seen having a good time at the venue.

Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of the film Lagaan, in which she worked as an assistant director. They married in 2005 and welcomed Azad through surrogacy in 2011. The couple has together worked on many films and projects. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta. They share Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have once again teamed up for his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Kiran has co-produced the project which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Academy Award-winnning actor Tom Hanks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is also part of Karan Johar’s Takth. The historic-drama features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

