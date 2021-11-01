Eternals Actor Richard Madden Has This to Say About Priyanka Chopra in a Marvel Superhero Film

Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden is currently starring in Marvel Studios superhero film Eternals, set for India release on November 5. High hopes are riding on the Hollywood biggie as the star studded cast is all set to take over cinema halls and create mass hysteria like other Marvel films.

Richard, who is separately working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the spy series Citadel, from Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame, was all praise for her co-star during one of his interviews promoting Eternals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kangana Ranaut, Actresses Who are Getting Into Action Mode

Advertisement

He was asked about what he thinks of Priyanka being in a Marvel superhero film, and he told Pinkvilla, “She’d make an awesome Marvel superhero. She’s a wonderfully talented actress and she’s beautiful and she’s so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we’ll see her as an Eternal one day."

Several images of Richard and Priyanka shooting for Citadel have surfaced on social media and fans are excited for this project to release sooner than later.

Earlier, filmmaker Joe Russo, one half of the Russo brothers, was also all praise for Priyanka and said about her, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now."

The show had originally been announced in July 2018 and will have various sister series set in various countries around the world, including one in India, to be directed by Raj and DK.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set for role in The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Movie is set for Christmas release, later this year,

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.