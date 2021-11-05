Eternals Actor Salma Hayek Wants to Visit India but Gets ‘Confused’ Every Time She Plans a Trip

Mexican-American actress-producer Salma Hayek has expressed her desire to visit India with her mother and daughter. However, there is one thing that is holding her back. In a recent interview, the Hollywood actress, who features in Eternals, opened up about her dream of taking her mother and daughter on a journey through India.

Speaking to India Today, Salma said that although she wishes to visit the country, she is very nervous because there are so many places and every time she asks someone if there are generations of girls, where should they start their visit. The 55-year-old actress confessed that she gets “confused” whenever she tries to plan her visit to India. However, Salma told the media outlet, “But next time I have a break, maybe I will do this.”

With Eternals, the actress will be playing the role of a superhero for the first time in her stellar Hollywood career. The upcoming Marvel Studio film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao and boasts of an impressive ensemble including Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Kit Harrington and more. The movie traces the story of ten superheroes called the Eternals who have to come together after thousands of years and fight a common enemy called the Deviants.

Salma plays the role of Ajak, a comic character who was originally male. Ajak is the supposed leader of the Eternals which brings wisdom and insight to the group of superheroes. Speaking about her first superhero role, Salma told India Today, “This is the best thing that could have happened to me because there is no better film than this one.” The actress added, “If you are going to be in a superhero film, Eternals is the one.”

Salma Hayek also said that she would not have changed it for any other superhero movie and described it as a film that is not just entertaining, but also very meaningful.

