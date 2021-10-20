Eternals Cast Members Skip Event After Possible Covid-19 Exposure During World Premiere

After attending the much-crowded world premiere of their latest movie Eternals, the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie had to skip Elle Magazine’s 2021 Women In Hollywood gala event on Tuesday night due to potential exposure to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff were to be honoured during the evening function however, Elle EIC Nina Garcia revealed in her opening remarks that the four actors would not be attending the event as a precaution. “Those superheroes are now in super isolation,” Gracia was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

The world premiere of Chloe Zhao directorial took place on Monday evening which was attended by Jolie, Chan, Ridloff and Hayek, along with the rest of the ensemble cast of Marvel’s Eternals at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson said that it was earlier on Tuesday that they were made aware of a possible exposure to coronavirus and while all of their staff have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, they are shifting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.

The four female actors have appeared in Elle’s November issue and spoken to the fashion magazine about their experience starring in the Marvel movie.

Jolie shared a memory from the sets of the movie and told Elle that she remembers Chloé describing the movie as a love letter to humanity. The 46-year-old actor added that when she and co-actors were all together on set, they felt something.

Hayek plays the role of Ajak, a healer who leads the ten members of the Eternals, and connects them to their creators, the Celestials. Jolie plays Thena, who is a legendary fighter with a variety of weapons at her disposal. Chan plays Sersi, an empathetic Eternal posing on Earth as a museum curator, while Ridloff plays Makkari, the master of speed. Eternals will be released in cinemas on November 5 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus after 45 days.

