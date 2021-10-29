Eternals Critics Reviews: Chloe Zhao Directorial Becomes MCU’s Lowest Rated Movie Till Date

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe may be looking forward to its upcoming movie Eternals, but the mixed responses of the film critics to the release have made it the lowest-rated title of any MCU movie to date. The film is yet to release for the audience on November 5, but the early world premiere of the movie which took place in Los Angeles, Rome, and London did include critics who got to see the movie earlier than the audience.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the critic reviews for Eternals and its initial responses are not as impressive. The movie has received just 61% of rating right now, which makes Chloé Zhao’ directorial the lowest-rated Marvel Studios film on the platform, falling just below its 2013 movie Thor: The Dark World which has 66% rating.

Dana Stevens, one of the critics, commented on the website with her review which read, “Zhao, a director whose previous three films have all centred on the everyday lives of working-class rural outsiders, seems ill-suited to a movie of this scale and frankly uninterested in the fight scenes.” Another critic, Sean Chandler commented, “While I can respect that the MCU took a risk by telling an ambitious and different kind of story, the story and storytelling simply didn't match the film's ambitions.”

However, there have been some lauding reviews to the movie as well, like critic Austin Burke’s comment,which read, “This film is massive on every level, both with its story and scale. At times, the narrative can come across as a bit messy, but its heart always shines through. Zhao has crafted something so different from the rest of the MCU.”

It should be noted that many of the reviews that are on Rotten Tomatoes do not include a diverse set of audiences. The review of the global audience still remains, and only after that, a complete review of the movie can be assessed. Rotten Tomatoes reviews only present the opinion of the professional film critics and not the audience who largely consume the content. It can be taken as a reference point and not an indicator of the wider success of the movie. For Eternals, Rotten Tomatoes still has to include the audience rating in its total score for the movie.

Eternals stars Emma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

