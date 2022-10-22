Eternals, Train to Busan Fame Ma Dong Seok Reveals Marriage With Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok, of Train to Busan and Eternals fame, has recently revealed that he married to his long-time partner actress Ye Jung Hwa. According to a report in the Korean news portal Soompi, Seok revealed the news on October 20. He was attending the 12th annual Beautiful Artist Awards, where he won the Film Artist Award, much to the audience’s pleasure. He accepted the award and then revealed that his nuptials that were actually held last year.

In his acceptance speech, the actor thanked his ‘The Outlaws 2‘ (‘The Roundup’) colleagues and his family and wife Ye Jung Hwa. Ma Dong Seok and model-actress Ye Jung Hwa have been dating publicly since 2016. However, the rather private couple had not yet announced their engagement or marriage. While clarifying Seok’s comments about his wife, his agency Big Punch Entertainment clarified that “Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa registered their marriage in 2021.”

They also mentioned that due to the duo’s busy schedules, they intend on planning a wedding ceremony later. The agency did not mention a specific date or year for the same.

The happy couple confirmed their relationship in November 2016. Seok, also known as Don Lee, is popular for his internationally-acclaimed, breakthrough performance in the horror flick Train to Busan. He was also part of the first edition of The Outlaws which is a part of the Crime City series where he played the character of Ma Seok Do. He was part of several well-known projects including the MCU film, Eternals, where he played the role of Gilgamesh. Ma Dong Seok is now gearing up to return with the third of the Outlaws, next year. The edition will be called The Roundup: No Way Out.

Talking about Ye Jung Hwa, she has appeared in projects like The Soul-Mate, Girls’ Love Story, and Thumping Spike 2, among others.

Meanwhile, Ye Jung Hwa is a popular fashion model and television personality, who appeared on MBC's reality show My Little Television in 2015.

