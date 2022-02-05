Euphoria Season 3: HBO Confirms Zendaya Starrer To Return; Fans Call It ‘Best News Ever’

Euphoria, HBO’s hit teen drama, is all set to return for a third season. HBO confirmed on February 4 that Euphoria has been renewed for a third season. The news of its renewal comes amid reports that the show’s second season is attracting a record viewership.

The second season of the show, which comprises eight episodes, will air its finale later this month. Zendaya plays Rue, around whom the series revolves. She plays a teenager battling drug addiction while juggling love, loss, and addiction in the town of East Highland. She is also the narrator of the show. Created, directed, and written by Sam Levinson, the series is based on the Israeli series of the same name, which Leshem and Levin created. Besides Zendaya, Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, and Angus Cloud, among others.

Euphoria and HBO’s official Instagram accounts teamed up for a short video to share the news with fans. As soon as the news broke, it went viral on the Internet, causing a frenzy. Fans couldn’t keep calm and welcomed the news with open arms. A fan called it the “Best news ever." Another fan said, “Euphoria is truly a masterpiece. It’s gonna go down in television history." Similar comments flooded the post as they showered their love and excitement for season 3.

In season 2, Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Schafer) rekindle their romance, but there’s a third wheel in the mix. Elliot (Fike) befriends Rue and causes a hurdle in her drug addiction recovery. Rue’s fate in Euphoria Season 2 is unknown, but fans are concerned that the show is about to take a dark turn. It is to see how Euphoria season 2 ends and what doors open up for that the third season would explore.

