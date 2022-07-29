Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Says She Can't Afford a 6-Month Break: 'Have No Money To Cover That'

Despite appearing in several films and being part of Netflix’s award-winning show Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney recently made revelations that are worth pondering upon. The actress recently opened up about her income during a candid interaction with the Hollywood Reporter and revealed that her pocket doesn’t allow her to take a break from work. She further mentioned that it is hard for her to deal with her expenses without a regular income. Essaying the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria, Sydney noted that obviously she isn’t broke, however, clarified that she doesn’t make as much profit from her day job as many people may think.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the 24-year-old as saying, “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have the income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals." While detailing the breakage of her income, the Emmy-nominated actress said, “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."

The actress, who owns a $3 million mansion in Los Angeles, added that she won’t be able to afford her life in La La Land and said that she signs the projects because she has to. Continuing further, Sydney added that she can’t believe that she “was even able to buy a house."

For those who don’t know, Euphoria is HBO’s most-watched show after the much-loved series Game of Thrones. Sydney, who made her debut as a child artist in 2009 with ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, bagged her role in drama series in 2019. Apart from Sydney, the show also features Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Angus Cloud among others. Next, Sydney will be seen in the superhero film Madame Web, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Dakota Johnson.

