Evelyn Sharma and Her Surgeon Husband Tushaan Bhindi Blessed with Baby Girl Ava, See Pic

Actress Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have become parents to an adorable baby girl. Evelyn introduced her daughter to the fans on social media.

“The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi," shared Evelyn with a glimpse of her newborn. The actress has also started an Instagram account for her daughter who was reportedly born on November 12.

In the picture, Evelyn is seen holding on to her baby girl and the loving mother-daughter moment is pure love.

Evelyn recently tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress shared the news on social media in the first week of June.

On June 7, Evelyn had shared a series of photographs from her wedding day together with her husband Tushaan on Instagram. Thanking everyone for their wishes, the actress wrote: “Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives (sic)."

A week later, the actress also shared photographs from her honeymoon at an undisclosed location by the sea.

