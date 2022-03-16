Evelyn Sharma Hits Back At Trolls With Breastfeeding Picture, Says 'All Day, Every Day'

Ever since Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma has given birth to her daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, she is making continuous headlines. The actress, who got married to Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021 and gave birth to her daughter in November 2021, has dropped yet another breastfeeding picture with her daughter. Evelyn has been very vocal about breastfeeding her child and openly shares about embracing motherhood on social media. However, she has been subject to massive trolling for the same. Today on March 16, Evelyn gave it back to the trolls with another breastfeeding photo, which is grabbing the eyeballs.

Now, in the latest picture, Evelyn can be seen sitting on a couch, as she feeds Ava while holding her in her arms. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress can be seen sporting loungewear, as she donned a grey tank top that she paired with matching pyjama. While giving a powerful message about the natural phenomenon and emphasizing that it is best for your child, the actress wrote in the caption, “All day, every day." She ended the caption with the hashtag “breast is best."

The stress received mixed reactions from the netizens, while some celebrities have praised her for her attempt. Sacred Games famed actress Elnaaz Norouzi commented, “Sexy Mama," and ended her comment with a fire emoticon. Miss Universe 2020 Maria Thattil dropped a heart-eye emoticon. One user wrote, “More power to you." Several netizens dropped a handful of heart emoticons, while there were few who questioned the relevance of the post. One user wrote, “Jaruri hai kya?"

It should be noted that Evelyn is not the only celebrity who got trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures on Instagram. Earlier, celebrities like Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia, Celina Jaitly, and Shweta Salve faced major social media trolling for posting pictures of themselves breastfeeding their babies.

