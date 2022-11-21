Home » News » Movies » Evelyn Sharma Reveals Her Daughter’s Face On Her First Birthday, Check Picture

Evelyn Sharma Reveals Her Daughter’s Face On Her First Birthday, Check Picture

Evelyn Sharma has finally shared her daughter Ava Rania Bhindi's face as she celebrates her first birthday.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 13:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Evelyn Sharma poses with her husband and daughter in latest picture. (Photo: Instagram)
Evelyn Sharma poses with her husband and daughter in latest picture. (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with her boyfriend - Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur Dr Tushaan Bhindi – in May 2021. She gave birth to a daughter in November of the same year. For the past one year, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her baby girl, Ava Rania Bhindi, with her fans and followers on social media but has refrained from revealing her face.

However, on Ava’s first birthday recently, Evelyn finally shared a picture of her daughter with the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a snap from her daughter’s birthday celebrations which also featured her husband. She captioned it, “Our little darling Ava is 1!! It’s only been a year but we can’t remember life without you. Your giggles and tight hugs are everything! Stay as fierce and wonderful as you are! We love you SO much! And big thank you to your Beeni-ma for throwing the best first birthday party in the world! #Happybirthday #firstbirthday".

Advertisement

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) actress, along with her daughter and husband, had flown to Sydney to celebrate the little one’s first birthday in style. Hosted by Evelyn’s mother-in-law Beena Bhindi, the family arranged a grand birthday at the Empire Lounge at Rose Bay. More than 100 guests were present to shower their love and blessings on Ava.

RELATED NEWS

Talking about it, Evelyn says, “The first birthday is such a big milestone for baby and parents alike! We couldn’t have wished for a better way to celebrate it and are so grateful to Beena for this wonderful event! Ava was especially excited watching the seaplanes take off from Rose Bay and eat strawberry cake for the very first time! Having our friends and family around made the day perfect. Our hearts are full!"

Evelyn gained prominence following her comic role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). She became known for the party number Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan (2014). Over the years, she went on to appear in films like Main Tera Hero (2014), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Saaho (2019). She moved to Australia in 2020 and got married in a country-style wedding near Brisbane.

Advertisement

Currently, she hosts a podcast titled Love Matters With Evelyn Sharma for an international broadcaster, where she talks about relationship-based issues. The first episode of season two has just been released.​

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 21, 2022, 13:53 IST
last updated: November 21, 2022, 13:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Figure In Pink Satin Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Mesmerising In Shiny Ivory Gold Gown, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photoshoot