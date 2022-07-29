Even Buy One, Get One Ticket Free Offer Fails To Lure Audience For Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

It is a known fact that the Telugu states have an obsession with films that is almost unparalleled. Tollywood stars enjoy a crazy fan following and people have been known to flock to theatres in numbers, often queuing for tickets since hours and even from the preceding night. The release of a new film starring a big star in the Telugu states is nothing less than a festival. Even though movies of top stars still enjoy the same wild fan treatment, things have not been the same ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the emergence of OTT platforms. Now, there is considerably less footfall in theatres.

According to some reports, many theatres across the states have already closed down. Some theatres are running at a loss. One of those ill-fated theatres is Ranga Theatre in Velugudu in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district.

Advertisement

The cinema hall has beens screening Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You since its release last week on June 22. The film hasn’t received good reviews though Naga Chaitanya’s performance has been lauded by some critics.

Over the last few days, few people are stepping into Ranga Theatre for Thank You shows. The theatre then came up with a buy one, get one free for every ticket. But that too failed to entice the audience to come and watch the movie. Even after the offer was announced, there were only 6 people in the audience for a show, according to the management of the theatre.

Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar. Apart from Naga Chaitanya, it stars Raashi Khanna, Malvika Nair, Avika Gor and Prakash Raj among others. Reviews have been mixed with the performances being praised but criticism towards the underdeveloped screenplay.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here