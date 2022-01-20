Even Days After Separation, It's 'Aishwaryaa R Dhanush' on Instagram

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s separation has taken the Internet by storm. The duo made an announcement about parting ways after ‘18 years of togetherness’ in a joint statement earlier this week. Since then, speculation about their divorce has been featuring in headlines. But contrary to these reports, it appears that the duo are not headed for a divorce. Aishwaryaa’s Instagram moniker still reads ‘Aishwaryaa R Dhanush,’ which was her name on the social media platform even before she and Dhanush announced their separation. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush got married on November 18, 2004, and they have decided to co-parent their two sons Yatra and Linga.

Recently, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, also addressed the separation announcement and described it as ‘a family quarrel.’ In an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, Kasthuri Raja denied rumours about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s divorce and said the separation happened because of disagreement that usually takes place between a husband and a wife. ‘Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice,’ he added.

On Monday, Dhanush issued a statement that read: ‘Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

On the work front, Aishwaryaa has directed Dhanush in 3.

