Even Nayanthara's Passport-Size Photo is Enough to Make Vignesh Shivan Fall in Love, See His Post

Vignesh Shivan never shies away from expressing his love for his wife and actor Nayanthara on social media. And this time, Vignesh is in love with Nayanthara's passport-size photograph. On Friday, he took to his Instagram stories and shared the passport-size picture and wrote how Nayanthara looks good even in that. “Even in the passport-size photo, she is a glittering beauty," he penned in Tamil.

In case you missed taking a look, here it is.

Nayanthara and Vignesh recently became parents to twins via surrogacy. The couple celebrated their first Diwali after entering parenthood and the pictures and videos from the occasion took the internet by storm. The filmmaker photos and videos of Nayanthara and their twins and wished a wonderful Diwali to the fans.

In the post, the duo was seen holding their twins in their arms. Vignesh penned a message where he wished everyone 'happiness and peace,' emphasising how one should always manifest good things despite the challenges life throws at them. He added, “Pray Hard, love hard! Because love is all we can have for each and every one… love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous”. Take a look at the duo’s adorable post below.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Mohan Raja’s GodFather starring Chiranjeevi in the lead. Salman Khan also had an extended cameo appearance. The action crime drama revolved around a mysterious man who steps in to ascend the throne after the death of a well-known political leader.

The actress will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on June 2, 2023. Nayanthara also has a host of upcoming projects in the pipeline, including AK 62, Gold and Paattu, among others.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan has recently completed the script for the film AK 62.

