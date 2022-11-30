Even Salman Khan Can't Help But Tease Karan Johar For His Quirky Jacket In This Viral Video

Salman Khan was spotted teasing Karan Johar for his quirky outfit at a recent event. The actor and the filmmaker were attending a pre-inaugural event with stars such as Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Badshah, Farah Khan and Sunidhi Chauhan. While Salman opted for a rather formal look, dressing in a dapper grey suit and a black shirt, Karan opted for a colourful ensemble.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director was seen wearing a patched-up blazer that featured tassels on the sleeves. The tassels soon enough caught Salman’s attention. In a video now going viral, Salman was seen making his way to Karan and playing with his tassel while talking to him. It appeared that Salman was talking to him about his outfit for Karan quickly pulled away his hand and cracked up.

Watch the video below:

It was previously revealed that the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is all set to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year on February 9, 10, and 11, 2023. Filmmaker Karan Johar and director-choreographer Farah Khan will host the latest edition of IIFA Rocks. The musical extravaganza will see some of the most popular artists performing live on-stage such as Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

While Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, among other Bollywood A-listers, will be the star performers at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the award show this time around.

The IIFA annual gala is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences. Ticket sales went live today at 12:00 pm.

