'Every Transformation has a Story of Battling Darkness': VJ Ramya on Then-and-Now Pics

Giving her followers a glimpse of memories ranging from her childhood to adulthood, actor Ramya Subramanian aka VJ Ramya uploaded a “then and now" picture of her amazing transformation. Sharing a younger self-photo with a current-day picture of herself, Ramya also penned a long note stating how change takes place over time. The note begins with “Me Then VS Me Now."

Sharing her journey, Ramya wrote, “Remember that when you scroll past a transformation post on your feed. It’s not just physical. It’s incredibly vulnerable, personal, and real.

“I still remember my feelings on the left pic that you see as a 16-year-old. Scared, shy, timid and didn’t know how to face the camera. That smile you see says it all. This was when a journalist asked me to send my photographs for an interview that I gave while hosting my first ever TV show - in Jaya tv back then," Ramya wrote, sharing the story behind the younger self-picture.

“So, what changed between these two photos? My entire perspective of my body, my mindset, my opinions, and who I am.

“There have been experiences and people along the way who have been my brightest light teaching me the craft, the confidence, the knowledge, and the personality traits that you see in me today. I feel incredibly blessed for my journey and experiences and the unconditional love and kindness that I get from people like you.

“Every transformation has a story of battling darkness and I have had my own share of it in this journey so far too (and I’m not done battling). There is so much power in what one has gone through in any transformation and that’s why I feel it’s important to take ownership of it," she wrote.

Giving major transformation goals to her followers Ramya wrote, “Your transformation is as important as mine is for me. Your drive to be better is important- that’s your story and we need you to share it.

Ramya ended the note by asking her fans to share their transformation story and tag her, “Share a transformation of yours and tag me @ramyasub today, I would love to read about you and share it too."

