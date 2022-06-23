'Everything is Fine': Actor Siddharth Jadhav on Divorce Rumours

Actor Siddharth Jadhav has rubbished rumours about his married life. The actor said “I don’t have any idea where these rumours are coming from. We are together and sab Kuch theek hain."

The clarification came after multiple reports suggested that the couple’s married life was on the rocks. Reports said that the couple Siddharth and Trupti have not been living together for the last two years. When an English daily tried to ask further about whether they were living under the same roof, the actor did not make any comment and ignored the question.

Observers have noticed sudden changes in their social media accounts. They say not everything appears fine between the couple. Earlier, when the couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye, both used the surname Jadhav. But later on, it was noticed that Siddharth’s wife Trupti dropped the surname from her account.

Moreover, the couple is not following each other on social media accounts. Previously Mr and Mrs Jadhav used to post images with each other as posts or as stories but in the last two years, no such images have been uploaded from either of the two. In fact, recently, the couple with their two daughters went on a family trip but haven’t posted a single image together.

Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti met each other decades ago and tied the knot in 2007.

Siddharth Jadhav is a household name in the Marathi TV industry and Bollywood. Siddharth played a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. He was also part of a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, with his wife Trupti.

