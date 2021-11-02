‘Evict Simba Nagpal’ Trends on Twitter After He Angrily Pushes Umar Riaz into Pool

Bigg Boss 15 is being considered as the toughest season of all time as the tussle between the contestants of the show appears to be never-ending. The contestants of the show are required to put forth their point of view, display their real character, and entertain the audience, but the one thing Bigg Boss never tolerates is physical violence. In a recent live feed of Bigg Boss 15, a verbal spat took place between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal during the nomination task.

The two are often seen at loggerheads with each other, but things escalated to another level this time. Once again, the two locked horns on a common topic. But the viewers of the reality show were shocked when Simba got into a physical fight with Umar.

Advertisement

During the spat, Simba got furious over some words used by Umar and pushed him with full force into the pool. Luckily, Umar landed in the pool and no serious injury was caused. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing right there when the incident happened, quickly rushed and condemned Simba over his act.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Schools Tejasswi Prakash for Her Tone with Salman Khan

Watch the video:

Apparently, Umar had abused Simba on his mother which angered the latter, therefore, in the heat of the moment, he pushed the him into the swimming pool. The act has brought a rage amongst Twitterati, who are now demanding Simba’s immediate eviction as physical violence is not allowed in the house. Minutes after the clip surfaced, ‘Evict Simba Nagpal’ started trending on Twitter.

Fans also posted clips featuring Umar having difficulty in breathing, post the incident.

Advertisement

Referring to the 14th season, one of the users mentioned how a contestant got evicted for pushing his housemate into the pool. For the unversed, in Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta was eliminated from the show after he angrily pushed Arshi Khan into the pool.

What is your reaction on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.