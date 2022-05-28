Ewan McGregor on Reuniting With Hayden Christensen for Obi-Wan Kenobi: It Was Like Last 17 Years Didn't Happen at All

Star Wars fans have an exciting weekend in store as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is back on the small screen. Ewan Mcgregor and Hayden Christen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) respectively, whereas the series also sees The Queen’s Gambit actress Moses Ingram’s debut in the Star Wars universe. Talking about the same in a press conference that News18 attended, the actress says that she didn’t realise Star Wars was ‘dangerous.’

She says the role came to her as any other role but she was surprised when she found out it was the Star Wars. Sharing her reaction, she said, “Surprised. I was surprised. I mean from what I knew of Star Wars, I didn’t realize it was that dangerous. It felt dangerous what I was reading and I was like, ‘Oh, I like this. I’m into this.’ So, I was really excited."

Advertisement

Talking about her character Reva and tapping into the dark side, she said, “She’s really smart and she plays the offence and is always 10 steps ahead. She is a subordinate of Darth Vader and she’s going to do everything she can to get the job done to the best of her ability. And I think I was most intrigued by just her fervour for what she does."

Meanwhile, McGregor, who will return as Obi-Wan after 17 years following Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, gave an insight into his character and explained what makes this version different from the previous ones. He shared, “At the end of the Revenge of the Sith, the Jedi order are all but destroyed and those who aren’t killed have gone into hiding and they can’t communicate with one another. So, for 10 years, Obi-Wan has been in hiding. He can’t communicate with any of his old comrades and he’s living a pretty solitary life. He’s not able to use the Force. So, in a way, he’s lost his faith. It’s like somebody who’s stepped away from their religion. And the only responsibility in his past life is looking over Luke Skywalker who he’s delivered to his uncle. That’s his only link to his past. So, it was interesting to take from Alec Guinness’ creation of the character in the seventies of this wise, sage-like, spiritual man. And then taking him to this more broken place was really interesting to do."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set almost 10 years after the events of the Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan is left defeated after his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden) turns to the dark side of the Force.

Advertisement

Talking about reuniting with the actor, he said, “We were so close when we met- we made Episode II and III together and we made them in Australia. We were both away from home and we had so much time training for the fights together and then, being on set together. But also, because we were so far from home, we spent a lot of time outside of work together as well. So we were close. And then, over the years we had slightly lost touch. When I saw him again and was able to talk about this project with him, it was exciting. When we were acting together, it was like some sort of time warp, like looking across at him on set was like the last 17 years didn’t happen at all."

The new limited Star Wars series will see how Obi-Wan went from a warrior hero to the Zen Jedi Master.

Advertisement

Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Moses Ingram are joined by Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie in this limited Star Wars series- Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.