Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Hated These Habits; Ex-Couple Revealed All On Chat Show

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once counted among the most stylish and glamorous couples of Bollywood. Whenever the two stepped out or attended an event together, their pictures would go viral. Arbaaz and Malika got married in 1998. However, the two separated after 19 years of marriage, a decision that came as a shock to their fans as well as the entire B-Town. They have a son, Arhaan, who is currently studying abroad.

While they are not together anymore, their stories, of course, keep surfacing now and then. Arbaaz and Malaika appeared on a chat show years before they parted ways and they two made several revelations about each other. Besides sharing some fun things, they also spoke extensively about the annoying habits of each other.

Malaika said that Arbaaz was a “very careless person". He’d pick something and then never keep it back at the same spot. This used to create a lot of problems for her. She also said that this habit of Arbaaz was only growing with time.

When he had his turn, Arbaaz said that Malaika “never accepted her mistakes", something the actor never liked.

At present, Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are seeing each other and often make headlines.

Malaika often remains busy in her fitness routine and shows. Her workout and gym pictures go viral almost every day.

