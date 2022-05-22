Ex Rohman Shawl Attends Sushmita Sen’s Get-Together Hosted by Daughter Renee, Latter Shares Pic

It was just a day back that Sushmita Sen celebrated 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe. The actress was the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe, and it has already been 28 years since the iconic day. On this special day, the actress celebrated it with people close to her. And ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was one of them.

A get-together was arranged to celebrate the day by Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee Sen. The Aarya actress shared the picture from the get together and wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!!❤️ In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!! #cherished I love you, #Maa #duggadugga." Here is the picture:

The newest member of the family- Ziana Sen had also come on the special day. Ziana is the daughter of Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife, TV actress Charu Asopa. Sushmita spent good time with her niece. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan ❤️ Ziana Sen comes home to wish her ‘Sexy’ a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!!❤️ I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 ❤️ Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes…I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!!❤️ #blessed. Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates…the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!!❤️. MAHAL KITA #philippines I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 #India." See the post here:

Sushmita Sen, on the 21st of May, had shared a throwback video of the crowning moment too. She had also shared a post that read, “Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!! #Love #Pride #Motherland #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA Mahal Kita #Philippines."

Sushmita Sen became the 43rd Miss Universe at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines. She was crowned by Dayanara Torres of Puerto Rico. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World 1994.

