Ex T-ara Member Soyeon to Marry Soccer Player Boyfriend Cho Yu Min; Details Inside

K-pop group T-ara’s former member Soyeon will soon tie the knot with her soccer player boyfriend Cho Yu Min. Confirming the news on Instagram, she shared a heartfelt note with her fans. She wrote in Korean, “Hello, this is Soyeon. I wrote a letter personally to tell my fans about the news that was released through reports first. In July 2009, I met my fans for the first time, and for 12 years, I’ve always felt thankful to everyone and sorry at the same time. And today is the day when I get to tell everyone that I’m getting married."

She continued, “From my debut until now, I’ve always been worrying about showing good sides of me, so this change is unfamiliar and exciting to me. I decided to spend the rest of my life with someone I’m grateful to who always supports and believes in artist Soyeon and person Park Soyeon, cheers me on so that I can take on challenges without giving up whenever I’m tired, and makes a sincere effort towards my beloved parents. As a more mature and stable person in the future, I will try to repay my fans with better music and various activities. I will be a Soyeon who is always with the fans. Please give us lots of blessings and support. Thank you."

Her agency Think Entertainment issued a statement that read, “Soyeon and Cho Yu Min are getting married in November after three years of dating." The wedding will take place after Yu Min’s current season ends.

Soyeon is 9 years elder than Cho Yu Min.

Meanwhile, Singer Hyomin of T-ara and footballer Hwang Ui-jo have made their relationship official. Rumours about the duo dating each other were doing rounds on the Internet for the past couple of months and now, the representatives of Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo have reacted to the rumours and have confirmed that they are in a relationship with each other.

