Telugu superstar Prabhas has emerged as a genuine pan-India star in the last few years. The 43-year-old has delivered several blockbusters in his stellar career. Fans are right now looking forward to his upcoming magnum opus Adipurush. But, Prabhas is also working on some other interesting projects. Reports suggest that Prabhas has a fantastic line-up of upcoming movies.

The Telugu superstar is right now shooting for Salaar and Project K. Salaar marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel and is expected to be a game changer in the film industry. Prashanth Neel is known for directing the two KGF movies. Therefore, trade analysts are betting big on Salaar. On the other hand, Project K is another larger-than-life project of Prabhas. Project K is a science-fiction action-drama and also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Reportedly, Project K will be released in two parts and its first part will be released in April 2024. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Salaar will feature a gripping storyline which revolves around survival in a post-apocalyptic world. The Nag Ashwin directorial is being promoted as the most ambitious movie of Prabhas’ career.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the release of Prabhas’ Adipurush has been delayed by six months. Adipurush is based on India’s timeless epic Ramayana. The film was slated to release in January 2023. Due to some post-production work, Adipurush will now hit the screens on June 16.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film created a massive furore on social media when its makers unveiled the teaser last year. Fans slammed Adipurush for its “obnoxious" VFX effects.

Prabhas has cultivated a huge fan base with his on-screen persona and charming personality. Prabhas was propelled to overnight stardom after he starred in SS Rajamouli’s epic action films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Baahubali films gained him national prominence and recognition.

Read all the Latest Movies News here