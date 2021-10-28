Excited for Emraan Hashmi's Dybbuk This Halloween? Here are More Horror Films to Watch Out For

Horror films are the new jam in the film scene and a plethora are in the lineup for release soon. Upping the ante for the horror genre, filmmakers are locking down storylines with a little spooky, scary tone. A few recent announcements have only made it obvious for the audiences that love and enjoy watching this genre, that there are some amazing titles to look forward to.

Few titles that are in production stages or soon up for release are:

>Dybbuk

A horror-thriller, starring Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul, where a married woman brings an antique Jewish box into her home and the couple unravel the ‘dybbuk’ mystery together. The film, filled with paranormal experiences, will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. Directed and written by Jay K, the supporting cast of the film includes Imaadudin Shah, Denzil Smith, Anil George, Bijay Anand, Gaurav Sharma and Yuri Suri.

>Quiet Place Part II

Quiet Place Part II is a 2021 American survival thriller and the sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place, following the Abbot family from the first film as they continue to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing. The film was written, produced, and directed by John Krasinski for Paramount Pictures. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the first film, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou join the cast. The second part released in India on October 8.

>Conjuring 3

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the 2021 American supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves, with a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick from a story by Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan. The film serves as a sequel to The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016), and as the eighth installment in the Conjuring Universe. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard also starring. The film released in India in August.

Besides these, here are some upcoming horror films you should watch out for:

>Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is an upcoming survival horror film written and directed by Johannes Roberts. Adapted from the stories of the first and second games by Capcom, it serves as a reboot of the Resident Evil film series and will be the seventh live-action film overall, which was loosely based on the video game series of the same name. The film stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough.

>Chhorrii

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Chhorii marks her first film in a lead role. It is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language horror film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this November. A remake of the hit Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi (translated as ‘Hide and Seek’), Chhorrii looks intriguing from its motion poster. Besides Nushratt, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

