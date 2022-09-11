Exciting New Announcements of Captain America, Thunderbolts, Black Panther Made at D23 Expo 2022

The Anaheim Convention Centre at the D23 Expo 2022 was abuzz with excitement after a whole slew of announcements related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most prominent one being the cast for Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Not only that, a sneak-peek of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also premiered followed by glimpses of Ironheart, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki Season 2.

For Captain America: New World Order, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Carl Lumbly will return to their roles from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Lumbly will be reprising the role of Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez is returning as Joaquin Torres. Director Julius Onah was also in attendance at the convention.

Additionally, Tim Blake Nelson joins the cast as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, along with Shira Haas as Sabra. As per the Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Mackie is starring in the feature, reprising his long-time Marvel character of Sam Wilson. The upcoming chapter in the MCU is expected to continue the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson grappled with his internal conflict and took over the Captain America mantle.

Following suit, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also revealed the cast of Thunderbolts. David Harbour is set to reprise the role of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen making her return as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is cast as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Sebastian Stan reprises Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell will helm the role of John Walker/U.S.Agent, with Florence Pugh returning to her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. The official announcement about Thunderbird was made in July during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2024.

On the other hand, the latest footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows Queen Ramonda speaking to the United Nations for attempt to steal vibranium from Wakanda following the death of T’Challa. It also featured clips showcasing the power of Dora Milaje. Another exciting news for the MCU fans is that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be returning to headline Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Fantastic Four. No casting announcements for the film were made at the event.

