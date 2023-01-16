Exclusive: Abdu Rozik Shares His Plans, Says ‘I Want To Work In India’

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has been evicted from the Salman Khan show because of his earlier work commitments. Abdu Rozik, better known as “Chota Bhaijaan," was born and raised in Tajikistan. He managed to win the hearts of millions of people with his adorable appearance and down-to-earth nature. After Abdu abruptly left the house, his close friends Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan and MC Stan were seen hugging and crying uncontrollably. From his friends to his fans, everyone thought he will leave India soon.

However, recently in an exclusive interview with the Bombay Times, Abdu was asked the reason behind his exit. While answering the question, he made big revelations about his plans. He said, “I had to leave the show because I had a lot of work commitments ahead of me and therefore I had to leave the house. Now there are many things ahead and I am looking forward to it."

When asked about his plans for the next few days, Abdu Rozik said, “I am in India for the next few days. I am going to shoot a song here. After that, I will go to Dubai for some work and from there I will go to America." Also, when he was asked when he would come back to India, he added, “I am thinking of coming back to India. People have given me a lot of love and I have a lot of work to do here. So, I will be back soon."

He was further asked if he plans to buy or rent a house in India, to which Abdu replied, “I don’t know yet. But I will keep coming back again and again. If the work keeps coming, I will buy a house in India. But it all depends on the work I get."

Before ending the interview, Abdu shared he had a wonderful time on Bigg Boss 16. “I really enjoyed my time inside the house. It was so much fun and nice."

On the professional front, after leaving the house, Abdu Rozik announced that he would be releasing his new song titled Pyar. The song has been ruling the hearts of his fans and has already garnered over 396k views on Youtube.

Apart from this, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark Abdu Rozik’s Bollywood debut. Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh and Raghav Juyal will play pivotal roles in the film. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and will release in theatres on April 21 on Eid.

