EXCLUSIVE | Hansika Motwani: Puneeth Rajkumar was a True Superstar and a People's Person

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in a Bengaluru hospital today after suffering a heart attack, leaving fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken. The 46-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he was complained of chest pain.

Actress Hansika Motwani made her Kannada debut opposite the superstar in the 2008 hit film Bindaas. Talking to News18.com after the news of Rajkumar’s death broke, she said, “I remember I was really nervous as Bindaas was my first Kannada film. But Puneeth sir made sure that I was comfortable. I had a great experience working with him. I was just 19 and he was a superstar back then too, but he was really welcoming. He was really generous and was always passionate about his work."

Motwani added, “I didn’t know the language and was a bit clueless as I didn’t understand a lot of things on the set, but he was always kind, guiding me and telling me everything in the sets. In fact, he would even give cues during the shoot which made things a lot confident for me."

The actress says that over the years, Puneeth always guided her. “I last met him a few years back at an award function. We had a nice warm chat where we spoke about our respective work. We hadn’t interacted since then. But in the past whenever we would meet, he would always ask about my work and my journey. He would always tell me that I had a long way to go. He also would guide me about my career."

Calling the actor a “true superstar", Motwani said, “He was a real gentleman. As a person, he was really sweet and humble. He had no airs about being such a big star or about having such a humungous fan following. On the sets, he was just like any other person. Anyone could reach out to him without any hesitation. He would oblige to click photographs with everyone. His biggest USP was that he was a people’s person."

The actress says that Puneeth’s passing away will leave a big void in the industry. “He was so active and was always raring to go. I think he was working on a few scripts. It’s a big loss for the industry. I would like to pass my condolences to his family and all his fans," she said.

