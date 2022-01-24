EXID Fame Hani to Make a Special Appearance in Her Brother's K-Drama Ghost Doctor

South Korean girl group EXID’s member Hani will be making a special appearance in the Korean television series Ghost Doctor, according to a report in Korean news outlet Soompi. The series stars Rain and Kim Bum in lead roles. Hani’s brother Ahn Tae-hwan also appears in the series and plays a kind-hearted surgeon who is friends with Kim Bum’s character Go Seung Tak. A promo of the show shared on TVN’s official Instagram handle, teased Hani’s cameo. Ever since fans have taken to the comment section to express their excitement at the appearance of the K-pop idol.

According to Soompi, Hani will be playing a star named Lee Ji Woo who had a special relationship with Cha Young Min (Rain). Meanwhile, Ghost Doctor is an ongoing Korean series that revolves around two doctors who are the polar opposite of each other merging into one person. While Rain portrays the arrogant and selfish doctor with extraordinary surgical skills, Kim Bum plays Seong Tak, who is the grandson of the founder of the hospital they work in but is extremely clumsy when it comes to working.

It premiered on tvN on January 3 this year and airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 22:30 (KST) time slot. Ghost Doctor is directed by Boo Sung Chul.

Hani, on the other hand, is known for being a member of the Korean girl group EXID. She has also appeared on television as a host on the show Weekly Idol, Off to School, Crime Scene and A Style for You.

