EXO Member Chen and Wife Expecting Second Child, Fans Congratulate the Couple

Chen, member of K-pop band EXO, is soon becoming a father for the second time. On November 16, South Korean news outlet Newsen reported that Chen’s wife is currently expecting their second child. In response to the report, Chen’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that Chen’s wife is pregnant with their second child."

Chen announced his marriage in January 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child in April of that year. Earlier that same year, the idol took fans by surprise when he announced his marriage through a handwritten letter in January. He mentioned that he has “a girlfriend" with whom he would like to be with “the rest of [his] life".

He wrote that he has discussed his decision with his management company SM Entertainment and his fellow EXO members before choosing to share the news publicly. SM Entertainment also released a statement thereafter, confirming that Chen will be marrying his girlfriend in a private ceremony.

Advertisement

Chen is currently serving in the military and is expected to be discharged in 2022. He enlisted in October 2020.

As fanclubs shared the news on social media, EXO-ls rejoiced at the news and showered the couple with love and congratulatory messages.

The idol, real name Kim Jong-dae, made his debut as part of EXO in 2012, who released their first mini-album ‘Mama’ in both Korean and Chinese that same year. He is predominantly known for his role as the main vocalist of EXO. Their most recent music release was June’s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ special album, which featured a title track of the same name.

Chen has also recorded songs for various television dramas, most notably ‘Best Luck’ for It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) and ‘Everytime’ for Descendants of the Sun (2016).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.