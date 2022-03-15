EXO Member Kai Tests Positive for Covid-19, EXO-Ls Send Love to Kim Jong-in

EXO member Kai tested positive for Covid-19 recently, his agency SM Entertainment confirmed. They released a statement on Mach 15, Tuesday and informed EXO fans that he has tested positive on March 14. Their statement read, “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. EXO’s Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 14. Kai has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is currently receiving treatment at home following the guidelines of the quarantine authorities and all his schedules have been suspended."

They also informed that they will be doing their best to focus on the Peaches singer’s recovery.

EXO’s fans prayed for his speedy recovery and showed love on him on social media. One user wrote, “We wish a speedy recovery for our dearest KAI who’s been working hard nonstop and hope he can take enough rest ♥️." Another fan wrote, “Our beloved Jongin who has been working so hard for all this time, take your time to rest well & to recover. EXO-L will always be there for you, get well soon our dancing king ⭐"

EXO’s Kai debuted in 2020 with the release of his extended-play Kai. Apart from being a part of the South Korean-Chinese boy band, he is also a part of its sub-unit EXO-K and SuperM.

Kim Jong-in has also starred in several television dramas such as Choco Bank, Andante, and Spring Has Come.

We wish Kai a speedy recovery!

