EXO Member Suho Discharged From Military Service, Pens Note for Fans: Let’s Not Be Apart, Ever Again

South Korean-Chinese band EXO member Suho returned from military service recently and his fans couldn’t be happier. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Suho took to social media to share a handwritten note for his fans. The letter written in Korean originally started by saying, “Hello, everyone. This is EXO’s leader Suho, Kim Junmyeon. As of today, February 14, 2022, I have finally been discharged! First, I want to say before anything else that I missed EXO-L the most. While I spent some time away from all of you during my service, thanks to you, it was a meaningful time that allowed me to think even more of EXO-L. For one year and nine months, I missed all of you and the EXO members so much that I even once dreamed that we held a concert… hehe."

It continued, “But like I once said, ‘If even the waiting is joyful, then it’s love’. I also think that maybe because we had this time, the waiting may have made our feelings grow even deeper. Still, from now on, let’s not be apart ever again! If I could hug you, I would hug you tight and not let you go. Starting from this moment right now, I’m preparing a gift for our EXO-L. I hope that it will be a gift that makes you feel it was worth it to wait for me. Since we haven’t been able to see each other for a long time, let’s promise to see each other even more often from now on!"

For the uninitiated, EXO’s leader Suho enlisted for compulsory military service on May 14, 2020. Prior to him, two other members of the band were discharged from the military service-Xiumin and D.O. Fellow members Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun are still in military service.

