EXO's D.O. Confirms His Comeback to TV With Lead Role in KBS Drama 'Prosecutor Jin's Victory'

K-pop group EXO’s vocalist D.O. will soon be stepping back into the world of acting. The South Korean singer whose real name is Doh Kyung-soo will be starring in an upcoming Korean drama based on the judiciary system.

According to a report by Soompi, D.O. will be starring as the protagonist in the upcoming drama, Prosecutor Jin’s Victory also titled True Swordsmanship. D.O. has already impressed the audience with his acting skills in dramas like It’s Okay, That’s Love, Cart, My Annoying Brother, 100 Days My Prince, Swing Kids, Along with the Gods, I Remember You. However, Prosecutor Jin’s Victory will be the K-pop idol’s first drama since his military service ended.

According to Soompi, D.O. will be playing the role of Jin Jung, a prosecutor at the third division of the Central District Prosecutors’ Office. The singer’s character will have a charming aura and he will be long remembered in the history of prosecutors for being unusually crazy. Prosecutor Jin also has a deep sense of justice and conscience and fights on the side of those who are weak, battling the villains with an eye for an eye attitude and getting revenge.

The 29-year-old actor will be seen playing a lawyer who is armed with his penchant for bringing justice to his clients by challenging the sanctuaries created by wealth and power. D.O. will be seen taking down the greedy people using expedient methods over conventional ones.

Soompi reports that the upcoming drama will be directed by Kim Sung Ho who is known for directing dramas like Move to Heaven, which streamed on Netflix last year. Prosecutor Jin’s Victory is written by scriptwriter Lim Young Bin who co-wrote JTBC’s K-drama Sketch. It is also reported that the drama will star actress Lee Se Hee alongside D.O. Se Hee has worked in Korean dramas like Young Lady and Gentleman, Live On, and Love Revolution.

