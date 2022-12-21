'Expected It To Do Better,' Says Varun Dhawan on Bhediya's Box Office Failure

Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya received an underwhelming response at the box office upon its release on November 25. While it is still running in some theatres, Varun does not seem satisfied with its box office numbers. This year, while Jugjugg Jeeyo found favour with the audiences, Bhediya got a less than expected response at the box office. However, the actor said that the projects have been creatively satisfying.

Speaking to Mid-Day in an interview, Varun said, “When the lockdown happened, I hit a roadblock. I was burnt out. I felt my choices have to be films that I am creatively satisfied with. The reason to do them should not be that I have dates available."

He also mentioned that he waited a long time to sign Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bawal. “I am the proudest of these three films (Bhediya, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Bawal)," Varun added.

The actor admitted that he expected Amar Kaushik’s directorial Bhediya to perform better at the box office. “It has been such a strange year, (with films) trying to get people back to theatres I expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its collection is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better,” he mentioned.

Speaking of Bhediya, the horror-comedy film marked the second collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon after Dilwale. The movie follows the tale of Bhaskar, played by Varun, who gets bitten by a wolf in the Arunachal woods. Following this, he finds himself changing. When he starts to turn into a shape-shifting werewolf, he and his friends embark on a venture to look for answers.

Varun will next be seen in director Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

