Explained: Hometown Cha Cha Cha Star Kim Seon Ho's Abortion and Gaslighting Scandal

Days after the record breaking finale of South Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, its lead actor Kim Seon Ho was embroiled in a major controversy. The actor’s ex-girlfriend penned an anonymous note, saying, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature" on October 18, alleging that he had forced her to get an abortion and promised to marry her. Since this anonymous post, a lot has happened in terms of the actor’s professional and personal life. Here is a complete timeline of actor Kim Seon Ho’s abortion controversy.

>Anonymous Post

A day after the release of Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s finale on October 17, an anonymous post appeared on the online platform which detailed the experiences of the ex-girlfriend of “Rising Actor K." In the post titled “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature," the writer called the actor a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt". The user also alleged that she was forced to have an abortion when she was pregnant with the actor’s child.

An excerpt from the note read, “He made me abort my precious baby on the false promise of marriage, and he forced me to make the sacrifice because he was sensitive when working on a project and because he was a star. I am going through severe psychological and physical trauma due to this."

She also wrote, “Because of his difficult upbringing, he has a tremendous obsession with money. He is always obsessing over success and took the sacrifices of those around him for granted. I thought he would treat me differently, but even after we broke up, he was just busy filming commercials and had no apology or remorse."

The lengthy post touched on many alleged actions of the actor, including him refusing to pay 900 million won to raise a child, sending his junior to the abortion, bad-mouthing his co-stars and gaslighting.

>Aftermath of the post

The online post quickly generated a strong reaction around the world. After YouTube influencer Lee Jin Ho claimed that the anonymous post was about Kim Seon Ho, fans of the actor threatened legal action against the portal for “spreading false rumours" about him. However, many brands started halting advertisements featuring the Start Up actor. This included an American multinational pizza restaurant chain, a Japanese multinational camera brand and another food company.

>Salt Entertainment’s Statement

Kim Seon Ho’s agency Salt Entertainment halted the actor’s press interactions around Hometown Cha Cha Cha. It was reported that actress Shin Min-a and his other co-stars also cancelled their press events. A day later, the agency issued a statement, saying, “We sincerely apologize for not having been able to issue a quicker response. We are currently checking the factual grounds of the anonymous post. As the facts have not been cleared up yet, we earnestly ask you to wait a bit longer. We apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant issue."

>Kim Seon Ho apologises

On October 22, days after the post went viral, Kim Seon Ho posted an apology through his agency. According to Soompi, the statement read, “This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologize for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that I felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now."

“I met her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to meet and apologize to her directly, but I am not able to properly convey the apology now and am waiting for that time to come. For now, I would like to genuinely apologize to her through this statement," he wrote.

After the apology, Kim Seon Ho lost out three projects. The producers of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night said that the actor would no longer appear on season 4. Meanwhile he also stepped down from the movie Dog Days and the drama 2 O’Clock Date. KBS2 network confirmed to Soompi, saying, “We have decided to replace the male lead of 2 O’Clock Date."

>Kim Seon Ho’s girlfriend pen apology

After the actor apologised, his ex-girlfriend came out with a statement where she apologised for the ‘extreme’ nature of her post. She wrote, “I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where (Kim Seon Ho) and I truly loved each other. I don’t feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts. I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will take this post down soon."

>Kim Seon Ho hospitalisation reports

Amid the controversy, several online portals reported that the actor was admitted at the university hospital near Seongbuk-gu province of Seoul. News portal AllKpop reported that netizens had raised complaints after the influx of paparazzi outside the hospital who wanted to catch a glimpse of the actor. However, the agency is yet to confirm these reports.

>Brand spokesperson speaks out against Kim Seon Ho

Before the actor apologised about the controversy, many brands had already cut ties with him. This led to many fans expressing their anger towards the brand. Amid the controversy, a brand spokesperson talked about dropping Kim Seon Ho amid the controversy. The source said that they did not cut ties with him due to the controversy, but due to his ‘unprofessionalism.’ They went on to say that the actor was unreachable after the controversy and did not explain the situation to them. Hence they had to cut ties with him.

The spokesperson said, “Kim Seon Ho’s reputation isn’t as important as his reliability. We need to be able to trust him as our model. But because he handled the crisis with zero professionalism and maturity, we have no choice but to reconsider our contract. We foresee that it will be difficult for him to rebuild the trust with other brands as well."

>Dispatch report on Kim Seon Ho’s relation

The biggest shocking point of the controversy came on October 26 when online media outlet Dispatch published a detailed report titled “We question Ms. for her attempts of character assassination in regard to actor Kim Seon-ho." The publication then went on to list out “12 ignored truths" from their relationship. In the article, Dispatch identified the ex-girlfriend and released a long apology that she had sent to the actor during their relationship. They talked to other friends of the actor and released their conversation with Kim Seon Ho, where he was talking about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

Dispatch spoke to Kim Seon Ho and his ex’s friends, who said that the post had ‘distorted the truth’ behind their relationship. A detailed timeline of their relationship, including their first meeting to their break-up, was included. The abortion was also discussed in the report, as the publication reached out to the friend and theatre actor ‘B’ who had accompanied his ex to her abortion. The friend said that the couple looked extremely emotional before and after the procedure.

The theatre actor ‘B’ also told the publication why Kim Seon Ho apologised and did not challenge the viral post. “Kim Seon-ho tried to reason with her assertions. He remarked, ‘Because it’s true that we did abort the baby, and this was once someone I loved.’ He tried his hardest to understand. He didn’t want to argue in the eyes of the public. That’s why rather than refuting her claims, he apologized. That’s the kind of person Seon-ho is. The two shared a love and a relationship that was no different from the average relationship. He has never once hid his love or relationship with Ms. Choi. I have seen it all," the publication quoted him.

