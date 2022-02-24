Explained: Why Salman Khan is Being Called GOAT on Twitter

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also known for his generosity. But have you seen the GOAT emoji with his name recently on Twitter? On the microblogging site, this emoji is currently dominating the trend section. And now, Salman Khan’s followers are applauding Bhaijaan and trending #Salmankhan followed by the GOAT emoji on Twitter.

G.O.A.T. is an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time," and it is regularly used in sports to allude to the most skilled athletes. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

According to one Twitter user, the Twitter community has such a unique GOAT club. When a user searches for that celebrity’s hashtag, the goat emoji appears in the search results. Aside from Salman Khan, a few other celebrities’ names have also been spotted with this emoji. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, football players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and Indian cinema actor Prabhas are among those on the list.

This craze began in India with Virat Kohli, and soon after, Twitter users trended #SalmanKhan with GOAT emojis after observing that #ViratKohli was trending.

On Twitter, more than 25,000 tweets have been made so far about Salman Khan. It’s not the first time that Salman has trended on Twitter. His supporters do not miss an opportunity to trend Dabangg Khan’s name on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan just completed the Delhi shoot for his forthcoming film Tiger 3. Salman Khan and his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi have come back to Mumbai. They shot the film in several other countries, namely Turkey, Austria, and Russia.

Maneesh Sharma is directing the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. Salman will make his return as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore nicknamed Tiger in Tiger 3, while Katrina will play Zoya.

